The New Orleans Saints made a change at running back behind Alvin Kamara on Friday, promoting Dwayne Washington from the practice squad to the active roster and cutting Jonathan Williams.
Washington, a veteran of two seasons in Detroit, had 110 carries and 12 catches in his two seasons with the Lions.
For Washington, the decision represents a chance to make an impression before Mark Ingram returns from a four-game suspension next week.
"I just came out here and worked my tail off every day," Washington said. "Obviously, there's been some stuff going on with the RB room, so I think I'm just here to make everybody better and do what I can."
New Orleans has been looking for somebody who can take some of the load off of Kamara, who was given a career-high 31 touches on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Washington impressed in practices.
"He’s physical, and he's got really good speed," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "I think those things stood out when you're watching."
Whether or not Washington sees extended action remains to be seen. Kamara has played 81.3 percent of the team's offensive snaps so far, and Williams played just 18 snaps in the first three games, carrying the ball three times.
"You never know," Washington said. "They have me doing a bunch of different stuff, just seeing where I'm tight at and where I can fit in. I guess on Sunday we'll see."