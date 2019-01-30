Sean Payton spent about three days holed up inside of his house.

He turned on Netflix, opened some containers of Jeni’s ice cream, and tried to make time pass. The Saints coach was doing what he had to do to get through the initial pain of missing out on the Super Bowl following the now infamous non-call that helped send Saints and Rams to overtime in the NFC title game, where New Orleans eventually lost.

“There are certain vices you gravitate towards, and mine is probably sugar,” Payton said. “Much like what we told the team, obviously there are disappointments you go through relative to your season and this one where it happened in the postseason, we’ve got to be able to get past that and we will.”

The Super Bowl will be played this weekend without the Saints, but this story is still not over. There will almost certainly be a proposal for a rule change that somehow expands the use of replay to include officiating mistakes. It still isn’t clear how that will look, but there will be a discussing this spring at the league’s annual meeting. Payton, who is on the competition committee, will be part of that process.

During those first few days, Payton said he was full of anger for maybe the first one, and then realized he had to try and move on. Along with speaking to head of officiating Al Riveron, who admitted an error immediately after the game, the Saints coach also spoke with commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent this week.

Payton said the conversation with Goodell was brief. One of the things that have stood out is the league’s unwillingness to make a public statement on the missed call despite privately admitting to the Saints that an error was made and fining Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet on Tommylee Lewis during the same play that pass interference was missed. But at this point, New Orleans realizes nothing is going to change the fact that the Rams and Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl.

“I’m back to ice cream and the Netflix,” Payton said. “There’s a point where you know things aren’t changing and then you get wrapped up in a new series and a new episode, and then it comes back again, and you get wrapped up in a new series and a new episode.”

Payton heard from a lot of people, including an early call from Jon Gruden, who was coaching the Raiders during the infamous “Tuck Rule” game that helped give the Patriots a victory during the 2001 playoffs. As the Saints coach put it, there are only a handful of people who can relate to having a playoff game turned on its head by an officiating decision.

One of the things that are important in a time like this is for a team to make sure this doesn’t manifest in the wrong way. For the Raiders, it put a chip on their shoulder that they used to help get to the Super Bowl the next season, where they lost to the Buccaneers. Payton believes his team has the right mentality to get through this but also doesn’t think that it necessarily serves a source of motivation.

“Certainly, a chip on your shoulder has always been a healthy edge for anyone,” Payton said. “Certainly, the Raiders had a chip on their shoulder for a couple of years and won a lot of games. But I think today’s athlete, I think it’s the bond that’s created in the locker room and not wanting to let each other down, wanting to play their best game for each other.”

The Saints coach said he hadn’t been made aware of some of the boycotts and legal proceedings that have been headed up by Saints fans, but he appreciates their passion. This weekend, he said he would still tune into the Super Bowl and take note of what goes on.

“I don’t really think it’ll be difficult,” Payton said. “I’m sure I’ll watch it cause that’s what we do, but I hadn’t even gotten that far ahead relative to where I’ll be, I’ll be with family.”

That’s what they do. It might be difficult for some people, and it probably will be for a while, but at some point, the Saints have to start preparing for and then playing games. That’s what they do.