Wide receiver Cameron Meredith is inactive for the second consecutive game as he continues to try to make up for the time he lost while recovering during the preseason.
With Meredith inactive, Austin Carr will take most of the snaps in the slot. Carr played 43 snaps and caught two passes for 20 yards last week.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is also inactive, something of a surprise given his role in the rotation. Hendrickson played 14 snaps in the season opener and was only inactive once in his rookie season, during the first game as he came back from injury.
Nose tackle Tyeler Davison, who was previously declared out of action with a foot injury, is also out, making way for undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth to make his NFL debut.
Saints inactives
