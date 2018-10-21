BALTIMORE — For the New Orleans Saints, beating the Baltimore Ravens has been about as rare as Justin Tucker missing a kick.

Both happened on Sunday.

Tucker, the Ravens' oh-so-reliable kicker, missed a game-tying extra point with 24 seconds left.

And the Saints beat the Ravens.

Finally.

Thanks to a fourth-quarter rally led by Drew Brees on yet another milestone day, the Saints finally got past the team that has given them fits, prevailing 24-23 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Saints weren't able to put the exclamation point on this one until Tucker's kick, which looked to be headed smack down the middle, hooked and sailed wide right. It was the first missed extra point of his career.

"I've been on the other side of that a few times," Brees said. "I don't think I've ever had one to go in my favor like that. I guess it was about time."

Indeed it was.

The Saints (5-1), won who their fifth straight, hadn't beaten the Ravens since 2002.

Ending that skid wasn't easy.

Almost as unlikely as a Tucker missed extra point is trying to rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against the stingiest defense in the NFL.

But for Brees, it was a breeze.

His 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas with 4:58 left put the Saints ahead to stay at 21-17.

"Drew is absolutely unbelievable," said Saints guard Larry Warford. "One of the greatest competitors in the game and he never gives up. When we need him, he always comes up with a big play."

The toss to Thomas was the 501st touchdown pass of Brees' career, after he hit the 500 milestone with a 1-yard pass to Ben Watson in the second quarter that gave the Saints an early 7-3 lead.

Brees became just the fourth player in NFL history to throw for 500 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

The Saints wouldn't score again though, until the fourth quarter after the Ravens (4-3) had built what is normally a comfortable 17-7 lead. Baltimore hadn't allowed a touchdown in the second half all season.

Alvin Kamara broke that streak with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter to get the Saints in striking distance.

Brees did the rest, finishing the day 22 of 30 for 212 yards and ending years of frustration for both him and the Saints against the Ravens (4-3).

The Saints had been 1-5 all-time against the Ravens — their worst losing percentage against any team in the league. Their only win before Sunday came in 2002 when Jim Haslett was the coach and Aaron Brooks was the quarterback.

Sean Payton and Brees hadn't had much luck though. They were 0-3 together against the Ravens.

"That team has been a real salty team and a tough team, and they've been a hard team to beat," Payton said.

Brees was 0-4 against them, having also lost a game against them when he played with the Chargers. He has now defeated all 32 teams in the NFL, one of just three quarterbacks to ever accomplish that feat; Favre and Manning are the others.

Since the Saints' Super Bowl season in 2009, New Orleans is 8-2 after a bye week. Payton is hoping a win like Sunday's can keep the team rolling.

"We've always been able to play from behind," Payton said. "We play well on the road. This will be one of our better road wins. And yet, we'll watch the film tomorrow and feel that it shouldn't have come down to a missed extra point. That's just how we are, particularly as coaches. But it was a good win."

One that wasn't sealed until Tucker's PAT sailed wide right.

"You're talking about one of the top kickers, and I don't think he's ever missed an extra point," Payton said. "Ever. So, it's funny sometimes how this game is."