Arthur Maulet grew up in New Orleans, so he knew just how intense the Saints-Falcons rivalry was when he was a kid.
Then when he turned 13, he really found out just how serious the dislike was between his hometown and the ATL.
Hurricane Katrina forced Maulet to move to Atlanta for about a year and a half.
"Nobody there liked New Orleans people," Maulet said. "So It's a heated rivalry. It's been like that since before I was born. They hated me. I hated them."
The Saints and Falcons meet in Atlanta on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It'll be the 98th meeting in a rivalry that is arguably one of the fiercest ones in the NFL.
It's definitely in the conversation, right up there with Steelers - Ravens, Packers-Bears or Raiders-Chiefs.
If you don't believe it, just check the back-and-forth banter on social media this week between Who Dat fans and the Dirty Birds.
Heck, the Atlanta Falcons' Twitter account won't even spell out the word "Saints," opting to use a symbol (the "no" sign of a circle with a line through it) instead of mentioning the "S" word.
Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert has been on both sides of the rivalry.
He spent eight years playing for New Orleans and another four years in Atlanta.
"I think it's the most SEC-type rivalry and has more of a college atmosphere as far as bragging rights," Hebert said.
Overall bragging rights belong to the Falcons, who lead the series 51-46. But the Saints hold a 16-8 lead in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.
And the Saints also have a Lombardi Trophy, something folks in New Orleans are quick to point out to their neighbors to the east. Both fan bases often celebrate a loss by their rival just as much as they celebrate their own team's win. (Exhibit A: the T-shirts made in New Orleans after the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI; Exhibit B: the T-shirts Falcons fans countered with in January after the Saints lost to Minnesota in the playoffs last season).
On Friday, the Arthur Ashe Charter School in New Orleans held a "Beat the Falcons" second line parade.
It's been this way from the beginning, going back to the very first meeting in 1967.
Forty-one years later, the 83,437 fans who attended Tulane Stadium for that first game is still the largest crowd for a Saints-Falcons game.
It was the start of something big. The rivalry continued to pick up steam as the years passed.
Will Peneguy, a former sportswriter who covered that first game, later went on to work at the Superdome in the 1980s and '90s.
"You could tell the rivalry was getting more intense because the number of spectators that ended up in the Dome's little lockup area downstairs grew over time," Peneguy said. "It started getting to the point where it was like the old LSU-Tulane rivalry where we had to put people down there to let people cool off for a while."
Current Saints like Alvin Kamara, Wil Lutz, and Sheldon Rankins grew up in Georgia and saw the rivalry from the other side.
While Kamara says he never paid much attention to it, Lutz and Rankins did.
"It's hate," Litz said. "You think of all the rivalries in football. You got Pittsburgh and Baltimore, Atlanta and New Orleans. It's a pretty nasty rivalry. I didn't hate the Saints growing up, but rooted for the Falcons because that's where I lived."
Rankins says he didn't hate the Saints, either.
But he definitely was rooting for the Falcons.
"It's well documented much I was a Michael Vick fan," Rankins said. "I used to watch him go at it against his cousin, Aaron Brooks. Going back to those days, it was always intense, and you could always expect a good hard-fought game. It's continued throughout my whole life all the way up to now. It's definitely a rivalry, but at the same time we're looking at is as just Game No. 3."
Most of the Saints players seemed to downplay the rivalry, putting the significance of it on just the fact that both teams reside in the NFC South and both are just trying to come out on top against each other as well as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"It's a division opponent, and it's a very good division opponent," Drew Brees said. "It's a playoff team, a team that was in the Super Bowl two years ago. It's a team that is extremely talented. We just know the type of game it is. It's usually a one-possession game, and the games are usually hard fought. You've gotta be as good as you can possibly be against these guys."
The teams split their two games last season.
The Falcons swept the series in the 2016 season and the Saints did the same the year before that.
Atlanta is seeking its third straight win at home in the series.
"We're really pumped that we get this matchup here at home," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "Both stadiums are loud and fun as hell to be a part of. I’m sure ours will be rocking this weekend, and come Thanksgiving, the people in New Orleans will throw a hell of a Thanksgiving night as well. So we can't wait to get it going.”
Despite the intensity, there is also some respect, even to a Saints player who had to spend a small part of his childhood in Atlanta.
"We know they are a great team also," Maulet said. "But we are looking at it as just another faceless nameless opponent, another team trying to stop us from our goal. But we know that's our rival. We are going to put a little more extra into it."