Chris Banjo did not plan the gesture.
He's not even sure exactly how it happened.
While Katie Crist sang the national anthem before Friday night's preseason game between New Orleans and Arizona, Banjo held hands with Saints owner Gayle Benson, a sweet moment between player and owner that almost went unnoticed.
"In that moment, I guess we just locked eyes," Banjo said. "I don't know if I did that subconsciously or whatnot, but I definitely felt something just seeing her there."
Banjo wasn't the only Saints player who made a point to connect with Benson on the sideline. After Crist finished the final notes of the anthem, veteran tight end Benjamin Watson jogged over and leaned down to say something to Benson, along with a few other players.
Friday night was the first time the Saints have played in the Superdome since the death of Tom Benson in March, and the first game the Saints have played since Gayle Benson took over as the team's owner.
And Tom Benson's memory is always around, in the "T.B." emblazoned at the middle of the Saints' practice fields and on the decal and patch the team is wearing on its helmets and jerseys this season.
"It's amazing, especially, obviously, after the tragic time that the whole organization has gone through with the loss of Mr. Benson," Banjo said. "Any time she's there, one, it's a reminder of him, and two, I just think it shows true strength for her to continue to be here with something he gave birth to, and continues to support us the way she does."
Benson's strength since the death of her husband hasn't been lost on the players.
"I can't even imagine how difficult it is for her, losing her husband, and him meaning so much to the city, the team meaning so much to him," left tackle Terron Armstead said. "We appreciate her so much. She's at every single practice, talking to the guys, interacting with the guys."
An owner isn't necessarily a constant presence in every NFL city.
Benson, on the other hand, has been so far, offering support for the players.
"I feel like she's always there," Armstead said. "Every practice, she's always right there. I see her every day, she's like another coach."
Benson has always been a big part of the team. For years, she's found positive newspaper clippings about players and placed them in their lockers, and she was always there with Tom Benson when his golf cart made the rounds at training-camp practices.
Her attendance and availability this summer have made an even stronger impression.
"It's always good to see the team owner on the same field that you're sweating and bleeding and crying on," Banjo said. "She's there to support us."
For one sweet moment on Friday night, the connection between player and owner was clear.