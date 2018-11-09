Saints Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

The Saints have ruled out Marcus Davenport for Sunday's game with a toe injury.

Davenport also missed last week's game with the ailment. He was still in a walking boot as recently as this week. 

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was signed this week, is listed as being questionable with an ankle injury. The NFL Network and ESPN both reported that he suffered an Achilles injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), linebacker Nick Vigil (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and wide receiver A.J. Green (toe).

