There are times when Will Clapp wishes he could disappear. That he could be another semi-anonymous rookie, toiling away from the spotlight as he tries to make an NFL roster in Pittsburgh or Chicago or Denver.
“At the end of the day,” Clapp said, “I am a seventh-round pick and I have to work really hard to make this squad.”
But there are the perks of the job for the former LSU offensive lineman, too. Of fulfilling a lifelong dream to not only be in the NFL, but playing for his hometown New Orleans Saints. Friday night’s preseason home opener might have ended as a 20-15 Saints loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but it was still special to Clapp for all the family and friends who got to watch him play in person in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as a professional for the first time.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said following the game. “You work your whole life to get to the NFL, and my first home game in the Dome didn’t disappoint.”
There is also the perk of saving money, which does not exactly flow like water for a seventh-round draft pick (he did sign for a predetermined $18,284 and makes a $480,000 base salary; most of us gladly would have taken less).
“I live with my parents,” Clapp said with a grin. “It’s very cheap, as in free.
“Ten minutes (from the Saints facility). It’s the right price and the right time.”
The operative word for Clapp is value, one of the biggest factors in Clapp’s favor to make the Saints (or another team’s) final 53-man roster.
Listed as the third-string center on the Saints’ roster Friday night, Clapp ended up playing most of the game at right guard. He played a few series in the first half and all of the second, even helping New Orleans avoid a fifth turnover by recovering a ball stripped from quarterback Tom Savage just outside the Saints’ goal line early in the third quarter.
Clapp acknowledged he has no illusions about a breakthrough preseason resulting in him earning a starting job. But his ability to play all three interior offensive line positions greatly improves Clapp’s stock as he strives to be one of the offensive linemen the Saints keep after final cuts are made following the preseason.
“You have to be able to play all the backup interior spots,” Clapp said.
As Clapp spoke to reporters in the Saints’ main locker room, former Saints right tackle and new team radio play-by-play announcer Zach Strief ambled over and gave him a fist bump not far from where Strief’s locker used to be.
Strief believes in Clapp, believes he is showing all the right things to the Saints’ coaching staff in order to snag a roster spot.
“I think he’s everything his scouting report said he was,” Strief said. “He’s smart, he’s tough, he works his tail off, he’s physical. Will will tell you he’s not the greatest athlete that’s ever played in the NFL, but it’s completely unnecessary to be that. I know they like him a lot.
“He’ll continue to grow. But what a good start.”
Strief confirmed how important Clapp’s versatility will be.
“If you’re not starting, it’s imperative,” he said. “There’s no such thing as a backup right guard (in the NFL). To be able to play the inside spots, that’s how you end up getting active on game day. If you’re a guy they feel can only play one position, you will make the team, but you’re not going to dress until you’re starting.
“He’s shown the ability to play center and both guard spots. There’s a need for that. There’s going to be a position on this team that fills that role. Will’s had a good enough camp to be in that conversation.”
Being fresh out of LSU, the conversation eventually turned to Clapp’s thoughts about the Tigers’ offensive line.
“They are going to be fine,” Clapp said. “They have Garrett Brumfield (at left tackle). I came up with Garrett, and he will be a very good senior leader. Lloyd (Cushenberry) will man that center position. He waited his turn behind me and Ethan (Pocic). Once he gets the swing of things, Lloyd will be a very good center. Damien Lewis will be in a starting role (at right guard).”
One last question, Will: Do you think Joe Burrow will win the Heisman?
“Um, sure,” Clapp said. “That will get plastered all over Twitter.”
The spotlight finds Will Clapp in a lot of different ways.