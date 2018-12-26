Drew Brees is expecting Teddy Bridgewater to log some snaps on Sunday.

He just doesn’t know how many.

Since New Orleans already has the top seed in the NFC sewn up heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, there isn’t a whole lot to play for that will matter this year. The team can still finish with 14 wins, which would be a franchise record, but there is some benefit to giving the starters some rest.

“I'm excited for him,” Brees said. “I think there's no doubt he's going to get some playing time. It's just a matter of how much. He's the kind of guy who prepares to play every week.”

Bridgewater is also excited. It would be his first extended game action since suffering a significant knee that that kept him sidelined for most of the last two seasons. He threw two passes last season and had one in spot duty for the Saints.

This game, should he see significant action, has been a long time coming. But Bridgewater said it shouldn’t be an issue having so much time between starts.

“I never turned it off,” Bridgewater said. “Being in the position that I’m in you always have to stay ready. That’s been my mindset since I arrived here. Approach each day with the same mindset that your opportunity can come within a blink of an eye.”

Bridgewater hasn’t had the opportunity to show how he’s grown since his second year in the league when he showed so much promise with the Minnesota Vikings, but he insists that when he last started a game in 2015.

This year, in particular, has been significant for his mental growth. Watching how Brees prepares and becoming a more mature player has helped him improve his own game.

“As a younger guy you tend to get bored with the routine,” Bridgewater said. “You don’t think the routine is as effective 10 weeks into the season as it was the first week of the season. But when you commit to it and you stay dedicated to it that it still has the same effect. Learning little things like that have helped me grow mentally.”

The backup quarterback will be eligible to reach free agency this offseason. He was asked if he would be willing to return to New Orleans in a backup role but said it was too soon to think about what might happen this offseason.

