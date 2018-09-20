Teddy Bridgewater was picked up by New Orleans 10 days before the season opener.
One of those days was a preseason game, the next two were devoted to roster cuts and a few more were days off for a lot of the players after a long training camp.
Bridgewater made the most of those 10 days. Despite a lack of time and repetition in the offense, Bridgewater walked onto the Superdome turf for the season opener knowing that he'd be taking over if something happened to Drew Brees.
"We're pleased," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "He was our backup Week One."
New Orleans gave up a third-round pick to get Bridgewater as an insurance policy for Brees.
What his future looks like in New Orleans beyond this season remains murky, but Bridgewater seems more than ready to handle the backup role if needed.
"He's a quick study," Payton said. "Right away, you could tell that he got comfortable with what we're calling things, protections. He's doing well."