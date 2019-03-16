New Orleans Saints center Max Unger is retiring, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
The story was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.
Unger, who had one year left on his contract, was set to make a base salary of $5.1 million contract with an additional $1.75 million signing bonus and $1.85 million roster bonus.
Source: Saints C Max Unger has retired. Wow.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2019
Yates said the 10-year veteran will go to the team's reserve/retire list.
Unger played at the University of Oregon before being selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He played in Seattle for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl selections in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
The 32-year-old played with the Saints for four years, signing with the team in 2015. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl this past season, but elected to sit out for the game.
Unger was one of the most reliable players on the Saints. He started in 63 of 64 games in his four seasons with the Saints. The only game he didn't start was in the 2016 season.
Unger allowed 18 pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus. It was the most he’s allowed since giving up 19 as a rookie.
The Saints are left with rookie Will Clapp and 2-year veteran Cameron Tom as the only centers on the roster. They could possibly pursue a center in free agency or in the draft.
The Saints have shown interest in Nick Easton, according to a source. The former Minnesota Viking offensive lineman missed last season due to a neck injury, but he has shown the versatility to play across the interior offensive line. While he predominantly played guard in 2017, he logged more than 300 snaps at center in 2016.
Other centers available in free agency as of Saturday afternoon included Stefen Wisniewski (Eagles), John Sullivan (Rams), Ryan Groy (Bills) and Tyler Shatley (Jaguars).