Former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson is the proud father twin babies, he announced on social media on the 15th anniversary of him being drafted into the NFL.

On Wednesday, Watson confirmed the birth of his two children, his sixth and seventh, with a side by side photo of him holding a New England Patirots jersey and him holding his newborns.

He was drafted No. 32 overall by the Patriots on April 24, 2004.

Watson announced the pregnancy with wife Kirsten back in November during a touchdown celebration against the Rams.

After the score, Watson tucked the football into his jersey, imitating a pregnant belly, then held up seven fingers. Watson later confirmed the celebration was his family's official announcement that they're expecting twins.

Watson played four of his 14 seasons for the New Orleans Saints in his career, the final coming in 2018 before he announced his retirement from the NFL.

He played in 16 games, starting in 4, last season during the Saints' run to the NFC Championship. He caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second stint with the Saints during his 14 year career.

With Watson retired, the Saints signed Jared Cook away from the Oakland Raiders to a 2-year, $15.5 million contract to help fill the void at tight end during free agency.

However, Watson may come out of retirement from the NFL just 4 months after announcing it, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since retiring, Watson has been in the news lately advocating to help rebuild the three black churches in St. Landry Parish that were burned by Holden Matthews, a 21-year-old Opelousas man who is facing hate crime charges for the attacks. He reached out to the pastors of the churches, as well as the Rev. Freddie Jack, head of the Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association.