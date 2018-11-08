The "X" has made it to New Orleans.

Newly signed wide receiver Dez Bryant was set to take part in his first practice as a New Orleans Saint on Thursday, and running back Mark Ingram shared the first image of the former Cowboys star in uniform at the team facility.

Ingram shared a looping video to his Instagram page, featuring Bryant wearing his signature No. 88 and in his well-known "X" pose.

First video of Dez Bryant in black and gold thrown up the X. ( via @MarkIngram22 Instagram ) pic.twitter.com/Iw2htYDCMM — Brenden Ertle (@Brenden_Ertle) November 8, 2018

The pose is meant for defenses, said Bryant in an interview with Fox Sports in 2014, as well as a message to those who doubt him.

"The biggest joy I can ever get is me proving a doubter wrong. I love it. I love it," he said.

Bryant joins a Saints team on the rise after a 7-1 start and a victory last week over the then-undefeated Los Angeles Rams. His signing also coincided with wide receiver Cameron Meredith being put on injured reserve as he's set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.