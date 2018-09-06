Boston Scott cleared waivers after being waived by the Saints on Wednesday.
The sixth-round pick is expected to sign back to the practice squad, according to a source.
New Orleans would have to make a corresponding roster move to clear a spot on the practice squad for Scott. It is possible the team could elevate someone to the 53, and cut someone off the main roster, to accomodate Scott's return.
The Saints only have two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee, on the roster. Coach Sean Payton pointed out the team has never gone into a game with just two backs before, though he did not commit to have to have three players on the roster at the position.