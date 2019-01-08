The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to town again, but don't be fooled -- this is a much different team than the one the Saints blew out in November.

The Saints come into the divisional round playoff game off a week of rest by virtue of earning the NFC's top seed and a first-round bye.

Philadelphia heads to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after a stunning upset of the Chicago Bears, aided by a missed field goal by Chicago kicker Cody Parkey.

Watch the video below for an early look at the matchup, how things have changed for both teams since a 48-7 win less than two months ago, and an early prediction for who will move on to the NFC Championship.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The game is scheduled ti kick off on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. (CST) on Fox.

