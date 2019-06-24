A 7-9 record last year doesn't have Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan too despondent leading up to the start of the 2019 season.

The Falcons missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 thanks in large part to a 1-4 start in which Atlanta lost three of those games by a total of 13 points.

But Ryan doesn't sound like he's dwelling on the past too much.

"The group of guys that we have, we have a locker room of competitive, hardworking, unselfish people, and I think it’s the people in our building that give us a great chance to get back and obviously hopefully win a Super Bowl," Ryan told ESPN.com this past weekend.

Of course, mentions of the Falcons and Super Bowl typically evokes painful memories for Atlanta fans. In Super Bowl LI in 2017 the Falcons led the New England Patriots, 28-3, midway through the third quarter before allowing 25 unanswered points and losing 34-28.

It was the Falcons' defense that let it down last season with injuries to key players like former standout LSU linebacker Deion Jones, safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

