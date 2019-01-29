ATLANTA — It was a busted play, one that Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay takes the blame for.
Turns out, it was the next-to-the last play of the season for the New Orleans Saints.
The third-down play was supposed to be a screen pass to Rams receiver Brandin Cooks.
But the Saints were all over it.
So Cooks dropped the pass intentionally.
If he had caught it, he would have lost yards and caused McVay to decide if he wanted to attempt a field goal that would have been at least 60-something yards. Cooks dropped it, making McVay's decision easier.
"They (the Saints) gave us a different look than what we were used to seeing," Cooks said. "Guys were in the backfield before I could do anything, really. You look at that situation and ask, 'Does it take us out of field-goal (range) and we have to punt?' I know when it comes to Greg (Zuerlein, the kicker), you like to think he can hit from anywhere. But anytime you can save him some yards, that's the best thing you can do."
One play later, Zuerlein booted the 57-yard field goal that gave the Rams a 26-23 overtime victory and crushed the dreams in the city where Cooks' career began.
Now Cooks is in the Super Bowl for a second straight season. He played with the New England Patriots last season and will face his former team on Sunday in Super Bowl 53.
And while Cooks relishes where he is, he appreciates where his NFL journey started. He spent the first three years of his career with the Saints after being drafted in the first round in 2014. Coincidentally, Cooks is now with the Rams. In 2016, it was after a Saints' 49-21 victory over the Rams that Cooks complained about not getting any catches.
"Closed mouths don't get fed," Cooks said after that game that day.
Those days don't seem so long ago.
"Time flies," Cooks said. "It seems like yesterday, to be honest with you. (New Orleans) is where I started. Just being around people who are great and just learning how to be a professional. That's the biggest thing."
Right after the victory in the NFC championship game, Cooks hugged Drew Brees, his first quarterback.
"Our relationship is bigger than football," Cooks said. "I see him after the game every chance I get. I always thank him for helping me become a better player and what he meant to me in my career and vice versa. We stay in touch throughout the year. Not just football."
But he admits he's happy being back in California, where he was born and raised.
"At the end of the day, I have so much respect for coach (Bill) Belichick for sending me to such a special organization," Cooks said, speaking of the Patriots. "He could have sent me anywhere. For him to think about me and put me back in my home state, a lot of respect for that guy. There's no bad blood at all."
Cooks is hoping that this year's Super Bowl turns out better than his one from a season ago. He suffered a concussion in the second quarter after taking a crushing blow from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcom Jenkins and didn't return to the game. He finished with that one catch for 23 yards, and the Patriots lost 41-33.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't think about it all year and offseason and in training camp," Cooks said. "Now that I'm here, I have that thought process out of my mind and just focusing on the task ahead. ... It's a blessing to be back here and have another opportunity at it."
Cooks, known as a devout Christian, counts everything as a blessing. His teammates noticed it as soon as he arrived in L.A.
"You see a guy who consistently doesn't step on the field without saying a prayer," Rams receiver Robert Woods said. He doesn't put on his gloves without a prayer. Doesn't put on his cleats without a prayer. He's someone you want as a friend who is a leader."
Cooks even said a quick prayer before sitting down to field questions from media Tuesday. He appreciates getting back. And he appreciates those who helped the team get here, which is why he bought Super Bowl tickets for the team janitor and his son to come to Atlanta for the Super Bowl as well.
"It's a team, and he's part of that success," Cooks explained.
And for the Rams, a former Saint has been a big part of their success.
"Talking to coach Belichick and coach Payton, they think the world of what he's done. ... Guys like him are why you love coaching," McVay said. "I could go on and on about what he's done for this football team. He's instrumental to us getting here."
Cooks finished the regular season with 80 receptions for 1,204 yards. He caught seven passes for 107 yards in the win over the Saints. He was targeted eight times in the game. The one drop was on purpose.
Now he's making his second trip to the Super Bowl with his second different team. Don't expect that trend to continue next year though.
"I can promise you this," McVay said. "We're not trading him."