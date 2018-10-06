Saints Chargers Football
Buy Now

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ORG XMIT: CAGB

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Mark Ingram is officially back on the roster.

The Saints cut running back Mike Gillislee to free up a spot for Ingram, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Saints added Gillislee to help fill the void while Ingram was out prior to the start of the season. He carried the ball 16 times during the first four weeks and gained 43 yards (2.7 yards per carry).

New Orleans received a roster exemption for Ingram when he came off suspension on Monday. The team had seven days to add him to the active roster.

The veteran running back is expected to make his debut Monday night against the Washington Redskins.

Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.​

View comments