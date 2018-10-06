Mark Ingram is officially back on the roster.
The Saints cut running back Mike Gillislee to free up a spot for Ingram, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The Saints added Gillislee to help fill the void while Ingram was out prior to the start of the season. He carried the ball 16 times during the first four weeks and gained 43 yards (2.7 yards per carry).
New Orleans received a roster exemption for Ingram when he came off suspension on Monday. The team had seven days to add him to the active roster.
The veteran running back is expected to make his debut Monday night against the Washington Redskins.