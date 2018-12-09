TAMPA, FLA. - Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught a pair of passes on the opening possession of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The second reception, a 20-yarder, was the 289th catch in Thomas' career.
That's the most receptions through a player's first three seasons in NFL history.
Thomas surpassed the old mark of 288, which was shared by Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and Jarvis Landry, who set his record with the Miami Dolphins. Beckham and Landry both played collegiately at LSU.
Can't see video below? Click here.