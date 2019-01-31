Tanzel Smart will talk to his grandmother Eva Ventress on Sunday just like he's always done on game days.
It was their routine when he played at Scotlandville High School.
It was their routine when he played at Tulane.
And they have continued it during his first two seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.
But this next one won't just be any ole prayer becasue this isn't any ole Sunday.
This is Super Bowl Sunday, the grandest stage of all for the Rams defensive tackle born and raised in Baton Rouge.
"It's a blessing," Smart said. "You always dream about being here. Now I'm here."
Smart will likely be on the inactive list for Sunday's game once the Rams trim their 53-man roster down to the game day limit of 46. But that won't take away from the thrill of being on the sideline, a victory away from earning a Super Bowl ring. If the Rams beat the New England Patriots, it would give Smart his first championship since the state title he won playing basketball at Scotlandville.
"Where I grew up, a lot of people didn't make it out," Smart said. "So just to be from small Baton Rouge and to be here is crazy."
Smart is one of two Baton Rouge natives on the Super Bowl rosters. Patriots running back Jeremy Hill played at Redemptorist High, but tore his ACL in the season opener and has been on injured reserve all season.
Smart has been active for two games this season: victories over the Green Bay Packers and the epic 54-51 Monday Night Football victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Smart played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting four of them after being drafted in the sixth round.
"I love him," said Rams defensive line coach Billy Johnson. "I think he's the most over achieving guy I have ever been around in my life. "
Johnson's son Bill, a scout with the Rams, played a big part in the team choosing Smart after an impressive showing in the Senior Bowl. Bill Johnson raved to his father about how hard Smart played.
"So I looked at him one more time and I said we ought take a chance on this guy and we haven't regretted it," the elder Johnson said.
Smart knew he would prove them right, just like he proved Tulane right. Tulane was one of the only FBS schools to offer Smart a scholarship. He was named first-team All American Athletic Conference twice and finished his Green Wave career with 40.5 tackles for loss.
Rams defensive end Michael Brockers, who played at LSU, has been impressed with what he's seen in his young teammate.
"He's someone who's passionate," Brockers said. "He gets me to working out and doing extra work. For a guy like that who's not even playing much to understand the game and put in the work he does in the weight room, I tip my hat to him."
Smart is just as proud of his work off the field, making sure to point out his degree in applied computing systems. He says he's always been driven to succeed.
"It's just my passion and my grind and my faith," Smart said. "I went to a good school. I got my education. I got to the league. So all of my goals are checked off."
Well, except one.
He'd like nothing more than to be a Super Bowl champion. He moved a step closer to becoming one on Jan. 20 when the Rams beat the Saints 26-23 in overtime of the NFC championship game.
He got a call from his grandmother right after the game.
"When I answered, she was just screaming," Smart said.
Their pre-game prayer that day had been answered.
His grandmother, his mom (Lewanna Ventress), his step father, his girlfriend and five other close family members will be in Atlanta this week, watching Tanzel fulfill his dream.
"I knew it was coming one day," he said.