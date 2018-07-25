The New Orleans Saints will wait for the NFL and the NFLPA to come to a resolution on the NFL's new national anthem policy before addressing the issue as a team, Saints coacn Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis both said.
Back in May, NFL owners ratified a policy that no longer required players to stand on the field for the national anthem before games but that players who were on the sideline were expected to stand, and that teams could be fined and mete out discipline to individual players who chose to protest during the national anthem.
The move was meant to bring clarity to an issue that drew national attention last season, but the NFLPA filed a grievance over the policy, and last week announced that the policy was on hold until the two sides reached a solution.
Saints players only protested during the anthem once last season, on a Sunday after comments made by President Donald Trump prompted players around the league to protest. After that, the team took a knee before the national anthem to show respect for the causes of social justice championed by protesting players, then rose for the anthem.
New Orleans, like the rest of the league, is now in a waiting game before making a further decision.
"We're waiting on the league and the union, and taking their guide," Payton said. "The fact that both of those parties. ... are working on it is a good sign."