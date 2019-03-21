The Saints have reached an agreement with defensive back and returner Marcus Sherels, according to a source.
Sherels has spent eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Minnesota Vikings.
He has made his mark on special teams. He holds the Vikings record with punt returns for touchdowns.
He will likely help fill the void left by Tommylee Lewis, one of the returners who signed with the Detroit Lions earlier this week.
Sherels averaged 12 yards per punt return this past season. His longest was a 70 yarder. He has six punt returns of 20 yards or longer, which was the second most in the league. Only Chicago's Tarik Cohen had more (7). Sherels averaged 17 yards on kickoff returns.
Sherels' best season at cornerback came in 2013 when he recorded 46 tackles and had his lone career interception.
Sherels has a unique connection with the Saints. During the NFC playoffs last season, Saints punter Thomas Morstead injured his ribs tackling Sherels. That game eventually ended with the Vikings scoring a touchdown on the last play of the game. After the Saints had exited the field, Morstead, despite his inury, was one of the Saints who returned to the field for the meaningless extra point. Morstead and Sherels formed a bond because of the play and have held charity events raising money for charities in New Orleans and Minneapolis.