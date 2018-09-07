The New Orleans Saints released former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett from the practice squad in order to make room for running back Boston Scott, a source told The Advocate on Friday.
Barrett completed 6-of-11 throws for 63 yards and an interception in the preseason, and he convinced New Orleans to briefly keep four quarterbacks among the 64 players on the practice field.
Scott was initially on the 53-man roster, but he was cut in mid-week to make room for offensive lineman Michael Ola.
Barrett could be back on the practice squad soon if the Saints make another move.