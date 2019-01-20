Drew Brees turned 40 this week -- it's the worst kept secret in Saints sports.

The star quarterback followed up a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a raucous birthday bash, a custom Choppa Style remix was put out in his honor, and his pregame cleats for the NFC Championship bore a big 40 on the back.

But the cleats also paid homage to the late Saints owner Tom Benson, and featured the names of his wife, Brittany, and his children -- Balen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

The white, black and gold cleats featured the Tom Benson decal the Saints have been wearing on their jerseys and helmets this season to honor the late owner, who died in March 2018 at age 90.

The cleats also feature a large "W," the logo for Westlake High School, where Brees graduated.

The Saints were set to face off with the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 2:05 p.m.

