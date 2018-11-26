Sean Payton has said before that teams need to go on a winning streak at some point during the season to make the playoffs.
But there is no magic formula to going on a run. It just happens.
“Generally, if you are going to have a decent team, you’re going to win some games in a row,” Payton said. “It is going to be hard not to if you aspire to get into the postseason.”
The Saints have won 10 straight and will look to continue the streak Thursday night in Dallas against the Cowboys. Last year, New Orleans won eight games in a row, which it also did in 2011. The longest streak under Payton was 13 in a row, which was set in 2009.
The team says they don’t get caught up in the hoopla of the win streak, but there are some things that start to compound during successful stretches.
“You don’t begin to count, but then you start beginning to do the things that are necessary to win,” Payton said. “Some of it is confidence and some of it is playing well down the stretch.”