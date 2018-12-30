A nearly month-long stretch of NFL playoff action begins Saturday, Jan. 5 and ends at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3 with Super Bowl LIII.
Here's the full NFL playoff schedule, released by the NFL.
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5
Tennessee-Indianapolis winner at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 6
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12
Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis or Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 13
Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)
Super Bowl LIII
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5 p.m. (CBS)