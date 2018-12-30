NO.saintseagles3138.111918

New Orleans Saints fans show their support during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 48-7.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

A nearly month-long stretch of NFL playoff action begins Saturday, Jan. 5 and ends at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3 with Super Bowl LIII.

Here's the full NFL playoff schedule, released by the NFL.

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 5

Tennessee-Indianapolis winner at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 12

Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis or Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC, 2:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC, 5:40 p.m. (CBS)

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5 p.m. (CBS)

