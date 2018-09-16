The New Orleans Saints have found yet another way to use the talents of their freakishly athletic backup quarterback.
Taysom Hill, the team's No. 3 passer, has been installed as the team's primary kickoff returner for the game against the Browns, replacing Tommylee Lewis.
Lewis returned three kicks for 69 yards against the Buccaneers in the opener.
Hill, who led the Saints in rushing in the preseason with 161 yards, was already a core special teamer, leading New Orleans with 29 snaps in the kicking game against Tampa Bay.
New Orleans has also used Hill as a Wildcat quarterback in short-yardage and red-zone situations to give the Saints a credible running threat on the read-option.