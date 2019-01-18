Ted Ginn Jr. has already played in two Super Bowls.
Once with the San Francisco 49ers. Another with the Carolina Panthers.
So getting a chance to make his third trip to the Super Bowl in seven seasons means the world to the 12-year veteran in his second season with the Saints.
"It's very special," Ginn said. "I'm blessed. It's a great opportunity to be in a game like this. You have a lot of guys out here who don't make the playoffs, who don't make the NFC Championship."
Ginn draws some comparisons to this year's Saints and the two previous Super Bowl teams he's been on.
"Brotherhood," Ginn said. "All of them. Carolina, San Francisco and here. We all look at each as brothers that do whatever it takes for one another. My shirt is your shirt. My shoes are your shoes. Your son is my son. That's how we roll around here and that's been our mojo."
Ginn has caught 20 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He missed 11 games this season with a knee injury. Ginn is hoping this is the year he can win his first Super Bowl. The 49ers lost to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, while the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. He says he knew this year's team could be special before the season began.
"I knew walking into this locker room this year that I was part of a great team," Ginn said." I was a part of great team last year. We knew that we had to come back and get our brotherhood the right way and find our mojo. We came in and no matter what week it was, what month it was and we went out and played for each other."