Nearly a full year after the Saints ended Adrian Peterson's short-lived run in New Orleans by trading him to the Arizona Cardinals, the legendary running back will make his return with Washington on Monday night.

Peterson, who was traded to pave the way for the Alvin Kamara-Mark Ingram duo that took the league by storm, played well enough in Arizona to earn a shot with Washington after former LSU star Derrius Guice went down with a torn ACL in training camp.

Both Peterson and Saints coach Sean Payton said the two sides still had a good relationship after the trade — Peterson came back to visit during Arizona's bye — so this will likely not be an acrimonious return.

"I don't know that that's a big storyline, although I know you guys will make it one," Payton said. "I think you root for him."

The 33-year-old still has it.

Three games into the season, Peterson is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 78.7 yards per game, and his last performance was a 120-yard tour de force in a win over the Packers before the bye.

"On film now, we see some of the Washington cut-ups, because that's a team we study and we think a lot of, and he's doing well," Payton said. "He's had a good season."

