New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) chats with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman before an NFC Divisional Playoff NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Minn. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

The New Orleans Saints upcoming road trip to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys is a special one for Drew Brees. 

For the veteran quarterback, it's a chance to play against the franchise he cheered for as a kid growing up in Austin, Texas. Brees recalled waking up every Sunday morning and watching the Cowboys after attending church, which he called a "big deal" during an interview Sunday. 

The team is also associated with one other special memory for Brees -- he won the Texas 5A state championship with Westlake High School in 1996 at Texas Stadium, where the Cowboys played before moving to AT&T Stadium in 2009.

"I can't say it's no big deal,' Brees said. "There's a little something to it ... Just a level of pride being from the state of Texas, having played football in the state of Texas and then going back and playing the Cowboys."

Brees and the 10-1 Saints take on the 6-5 Cowboys Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The Saints might wrap up the NFC South Division title this week with a win at Dallas and a Carolina Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

