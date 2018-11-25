The New Orleans Saints upcoming road trip to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys is a special one for Drew Brees.

For the veteran quarterback, it's a chance to play against the franchise he cheered for as a kid growing up in Austin, Texas. Brees recalled waking up every Sunday morning and watching the Cowboys after attending church, which he called a "big deal" during an interview Sunday.

The team is also associated with one other special memory for Brees -- he won the Texas 5A state championship with Westlake High School in 1996 at Texas Stadium, where the Cowboys played before moving to AT&T Stadium in 2009.

"I can't say it's no big deal,' Brees said. "There's a little something to it ... Just a level of pride being from the state of Texas, having played football in the state of Texas and then going back and playing the Cowboys."

Brees and the 10-1 Saints take on the 6-5 Cowboys Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The Saints might wrap up the NFC South Division title this week with a win at Dallas and a Carolina Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When can Saints clinch NFC South? As early as Sunday with magic number at 2 The New Orleans Saints will officially be able to claim a second-straight NFC South Division title as early as Sunday -- if a few things go th…