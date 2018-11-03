Buckle up.
It's Saints vs. Rams, where anything can happen.
And as guys like former Saint John Gilliam or ex-Ram Az-Zahir Hakim would probably tell you, anything will happen.
So expect the unexpected when the two former NFC West rivals meet for the 74th time Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The highly anticipated showdown caps off one of the biggest football weekends in south Louisiana in recent memory, serving as the main course to Saturday's LSU- Alabama appetizer 80 miles away in Baton Rouge.
Sean Payton has been too busy at the Saints' practice facility trying to figure out a way to give the Rams their first loss, so he says he hasn't been able to experience the buzz around town this week leading up to a football frenzy of a weekend.
But surely he knows there is one.
The outside of the Dome was lit up in LSU's purple and gold on Friday night in anticipation of Saturday's college game. The inside of the Dome will be a sea of black and gold Sunday.
ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" pregame show is rolling into town for this one, setting up shop outside of Manning's restaurant. The show has been around for 33 years, and it's just the third time they have taken their show on the road. Their only other live remotes were last year for a Steelers-Patriots game and two seasons ago for a game in Mexico City.
So yeah, this is a big game.
While the Dome is lit up on the outside, the scoreboard on the inside could be lit up as well.
It's the first time in NFL history that two teams averaging at least 33 points have played each other in Week 9 or later in a season. The Saints are averaging 33.4 points, and the Rams are just a tad behind them at 33 points.
The Saints have launched a "Be Loud" campaign for this one, encouraging the Who Dat nation to not only be loud on third downs, but on first and second downs, too.
They'll need it against Todd Gurley and a Rams offense that's just as explosive as the team's "Greatest Show on Turf" era from two decades ago.
The Saints trail the all-time series 41-32, losing three of the last four meetings. The Saints' loss in 2011 came in a season when the Rams won just two games. The one in 2013 was in a year the Saints finished 11-5 and the Rams finished 7-9.
So, yeah, anything can happen when these two teams play.
It's been that way from the very beginning, going back to the first play in Saints franchise history, when Gilliam returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown at Tulane Stadium.
That play, like many others in the Saints-Rams series, etched its place in New Orleans football lore.
There have been others, like the one in 1987 when Saints quarterback John Fourcade threw an interception that eventually turned into a Saints touchdown. The Rams fumbled on the return (twice), and eventually Fourcade scooped the ball up and raced 77 yards for a touchdown. The play didn't count, though, after the refs ruled that Rams defensive back Greg Williamson, who had intercepted the pass, intentionally lateraled the ball forward. Still, it's one of the more bizarre plays in league history.
And then came 2000.
The Saints had never won a playoff game, unsuccessful in their previous four appearances. After building what looked like an insurmountable 31-7 at home, the Saints had to fight off a rally by the Rams (based in St. Louis at the time). The Saints hung on to win 31-28 in a game that wasn't sealed until Rams receiver Hakim muffed a punt that was recovered by Brian Milne.
The play — and Saints play-by-play announcer Jim Henderson's call of the play — is one of the most memorable ones in team history.
"There is a god after all," Henderson said that day.
And for those who didn't believe Henderson that day, you get another reminder Sunday.
Buckle up.