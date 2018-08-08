The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars figure to get a brief look at their revamped ground games when they face off in their preseason opener at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Saints running backs Shane Vereen and Terrance West are trying to prove they can fill in for Pro Bowl starter Mark Ingram, who will serve a four-game suspension to start the regular season.
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dropped more than 15 pounds since the start of last season and will have a retooled line with All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell.
"I feel healthier," said Fournette, down to 223 pounds thanks partly to 50 push-ups a night. "I want to be great. That is my weight I felt best in college."
Here's a rundown of some key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates.
THE GAME
-- Who: New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars
-- When: 6 p.m. (CST)
-- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH
HOW TO WATCH
-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans
-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge
-- Click here to more TV affiliates.
STREAMING
-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)
RADIO
-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
-- Click here for more radio affiliates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report