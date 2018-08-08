saintscamp2119.080518

The New Orleans Saints defense celebrates an interception by New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) during training camp Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Tulane University's Yuleman Stadium.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars figure to get a brief look at their revamped ground games when they face off in their preseason opener at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Saints running backs Shane Vereen and Terrance West are trying to prove they can fill in for Pro Bowl starter Mark Ingram, who will serve a four-game suspension to start the regular season.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette dropped more than 15 pounds since the start of last season and will have a retooled line with All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell.

"I feel healthier," said Fournette, down to 223 pounds thanks partly to 50 push-ups a night. "I want to be great. That is my weight I felt best in college."

Here's a rundown of some key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

-- When: 6 p.m. (CST)

-- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) go through passing drills during training camp Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the team's Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

LIVE UPDATES 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

