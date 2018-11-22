Drew Brees' list of trusted receiving options somehow continues to grow with each passing week.
With the Saints quarterback and his most potent target, wide receiver Michael Thomas, only connecting four times for a season-low 38 yards Thursday, Brees dug deep into his arsenal, throwing one touchdown apiece to four separate undrafted teammates: Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr, Dan Arnold and Keith Kirkwood.
Of the four, only Arnold, who led the New Orleans receiving core with four catches for 45 yards, caught a ball outside of a scoring play.
Carr, who now has two catches and two touchdowns in his past two games, said Brees' ability to distribute the ball beyond Thomas and Alvin Kamara is the offense's secret in bleeding teams who try to hound the Saints' big-name stars.
"We're kinda like a Tesla," he said. "There's a lot of bells and whistles, and some are more expensive than others, but when you have someone in the driver's seat that knows how to use them all, the car gets moving, and it doesn't stop."
Big return
Lewis, who was active for the first time since a Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, wasted little time making an impact Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Lewis caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees on the opening drive to give the Saints a quick lead in their 31-17 win in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
It was the first reception of the season for Lewis.
He was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee returning a punt against the Browns.
Lewis will help fill in at receiver for rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who was inactive for Thursday's game. Smith, coming off his best game, didn't practice this week because of a toe injury.
Smith caught 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
To make room for Lewis, the Saints cut offensive lineman Chaz Green.
Lewis wasn't the only Saints player who returned Thursday.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport was also active after missing the past few weeks with a toe injury.
Davenport, the Saints' first-round draft pick, played in seven games before Thursday. He had recorded seven tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble.
Other inactive players for Thursday were Brandon Marshall, Terron Armstead, Will Clapp, Trey Hendrickson, Mitchell Loewen and Manti Te’o.
Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones, a former Jesuit and LSU standout, was one of seven inactive Falcons.
Climbing the sacks list
Cam Jordan entered Thursday's game with 65½ sacks. He recorded two to push his total to 67½. That ties the late Will Smith for fourth-most in franchise history.
Payton, Brees move up
Thursday’s game marked the 185th start together for Saints coach Sean Payton and Brees dating to 2006. That breaks a tie for second place with the Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula and Dan Marino, who were together for 184 starts.
The New England Patriots combo of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have the most starts together with 261 going into Sunday's game at the New York Jets.
Nifty 50
Arnold caught his first career touchdown in the third quarter, reeling in a 25-yard pass from Brees. Arnold became the 50th different player to have caught a touchdown pass from Brees.
Creating space
The Saints converted $4 million of Armstead’s base salary to a signing bonus earlier this month to create some cap space, according to a source.
Armstead’s base salary for the remainder of the season dropped down to $1.7 million. His checks were based on a $10.2 million base salary for the first nine weeks of the season.
The change elevates his cap number for 2019 to $16 million. It was previously set to be $15 million. Armstead currently has $6.92 of his base salary for next season guaranteed for injury. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the NFL year, at which time he will also be paid a $500,000 roster bonus.
The left tackle agreed to convert $5 million of his 2017 base salary to a signing bonus last year. He is under contract through 2021.
This move was initially made to help fit wide receiver Dez Bryant under the salary cap. The veteran signed a contract worth $1.275 million, according to a source. But Bryant suffered an Achilles injury and was placed on injured reserve before ever appearing in a game.
New Orleans the signed Marshall, the veteran receiver, to a one-year deal worth $1.015 million, according to a source. He qualified for the minimum-salary benefit, which means Marshall only counts $259,412 against the cap the rest of the season.
Maulet returns home
Arthur Maulet is coming back to the Saints.
The New Orleans native agreed to join New Orleans' practice squad after being let go by Indianapolis this week, his agency announced.
The cornerback hooked on with the Colts after being waived by the Saints earlier this season. He had been filling in for them in dime packages and when injuries occurred.
The corresponding move is not yet known.