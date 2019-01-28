More than a week after a heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship, Drew Brees has a message to fans: "Keep your chin up."

The Saints quarterback posted a long message to fans on his personal Instagram page Monday morning on how he's been "navigating the heartache and disappointment," calling for people to remain positive while acknowledging the loss came in part due to some things "outside our control."

Brees was likely referencing a missed pass interference call late in the game against a Rams defender which would have almost certainly given the Saints a victory in regulation and a berth in Super Bowl 53. The missed call, with just under two minutes remaining, left the Rams enough time for a game-tying field goal. They would win the game 26-23 in overtime on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

The missed call, which Saints coach Sean Payton said the league conceded was incorrect after the game, led to furor, angry billboards and even multiple lawsuits by jilted fans calling for the result to be overturned.

The Rams face off with the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Sunday.

Brees, who said he was "pretty positive" he'd be back with the Saints for his age-40 season, added in his letter that he believed the result would bring the team and its fans together, leading to future success.

"Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time," Brees wrote. "... There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge. So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere."

