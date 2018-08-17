For the second consecutive season, the New Orleans Saints are holding their most valuable asset out of the first two preseason games.
Drew Brees dressed in uniform and warmed up for the second consecutive week, only to give way to a backup.
Except that second-year passer Taysom Hill got the start against the Cardinals, instead of Tom Savage, who started the game against Jacksonville.
Hill had been hoping for a chance to test himself against another team's starting unit.
"I want to challenge myself," Hill said. "I want to have the opportunity with some of our top guys and have the ability to continue to kind of stack success but also prepare myself against the guys that are playing on Sundays."
With Brees out of action, the Saints also sat All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan for the second consecutive game, starting Trey Hendrickson in his place.
The decision to hold out Brees mirrored the plan New Orleans put together in 2017; Brees sat out the first two games, played in the third and then sat out the preseason finale.
Earlier this week, Brees said he understands the reasons behind the decision to sit him.
"For me, what do I need to do to get ready to play for the regular season, I'm going to make sure I get that done out here (on the practice field) and with preseason," Brees said. "The rest of it is developing young players.”