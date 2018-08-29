The Saints are still adding players at wide receiver.
The team has signed Tanner McEvoy after he was released by the Seahawks, according to a source. ESPN first reported the move.
McEvoy recorded 14 catches and contributed on special teams during his two seasons with the Seahawks.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound receiver will have a tough time making the roster if it is solely about that position. New Orleans is well stocked there with Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn Jr., Cam Meredith, Tre'Quan Smith and Brandon Tate on the roster.
However, he could attempt to make it on special teams. McEvoy also has experience playing running back, tight end and quarterback.