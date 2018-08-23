Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: TE Ben Watson, OL Andrus Peat and TE Michael Hoomanawanui were not spotted: WR Keith Kirkwood, CB P.J. Williams, DE Alex Okafor and CB Arthur Maulet worked out off to the side.
A helping hand: Marcus Davenport has people in his corner. Okafor worked with the rookie and demonstrated different techniques to him between repetitions during a pass-rushing drill. Having that kind of support can only help Davenport as he attempts to get up to speed before the start of the season. He once again had a few solid moments during practice, but Saturday’s game against the Chargers, should he play, will be a better barometer.
Still going a day later: Michael Thomas and Chargers cornerback Jeff Richards exchanged words after the Saints wide receiver threw a stiff arm at him during one-on-one drills on Wednesday. Thomas responded by winning several reps against him during the period. On Thomas’ very first target against Richards during team drills he went over the middle and made a leaping catch on the cornerback.
Coming on: Michael Floyd wasn’t in great shape when he first reported to New Orleans, which might be why the veteran wide receiver started off slow. But he’s starting to make plays. Floyd had an impressive diving catch on a pass from Tom Savage, and then later caught a pass from Taysom Hill. The wide receiver battle appears to be wrapping up, but Floyd will have the opportunity to change minds as long as he remains on the team.
Brees stays sharp: Drew Brees remained on point during the second day of action. He was 7-for-8 passing during team drills, with his only incompletion coming on a missed connection with Michael Thomas. His only incompletion on Wednesday was an interception on what appeared to be some type of miscommunication with Cam Meredith. Brees did not play in the first two preseason games. His first action leading the offense against another opponent went well.
Almost dominant: The defense held Philip Rivers to 4-for-8 passing. The group almost created a different narrative, but the session was filled with “almost” plays. Ken Crawley almost had an interception, and Alex Anzalone also got his hands on a ball. Justin Hardee almost picked off Geno Smith. Turning near interceptions into actual interceptions is something that Crawley is trying to achieve this season.
Running on them: It looked like Mark Ingram had a legitimate touchdown run during team drills. Alvin Kamara and Boston Scott also had good runs during the session. Jonathan Williams has the momentum heading into the third preseason game to replace Ingram while he serves a four-game suspension to start the season. And he might do a fine job in that role, but there is little question that Ingram is the most talented back on the team this side of Kamara. He’s shown that in the preseason games and continues to do so in practices.
Smith show: Another day of highlights for rookie Tre’Quan Smith. The rookie wide receiver made a back-shoulder catcher on a pass from Brees early in the practice and then dove to pull in a pass with Richards in coverage later on. He nearly had a third banner moment when he high-pointed a pass from Tom Savage on the sideline, but it looked like he fell out of bounds.
Tate closing in: It feels like Brandon Tate has a good chance of making the roster. While Scott has had some moments and shouldn’t be overlooked as a contender, it merely feels like Tate has done a better job as a returner and has the lead if special teams are the only thing considered when deciding who makes the team. How many wide receivers make the roster might be one of the more intriguing aspects of the cutdown.
Notes: We’ve reached the point that a Marcus Williams interception ends up in the notes section of practice observations because it is so commonplace. The safety picked up Philip Rivers during seven-on-seven drills. If our accounting is right, he has six interceptions this training camp. … Cameron Tom started at left guard with Peat sidelined. … Okafor took part in individual drills before working out off to the side. … Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Jenkins had sacks on Smith. … TE Deon Yelder had two catches during team drills.