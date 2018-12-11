Adam Humphries had a hard time figuring out what the Saints were doing Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers spent a week preparing for their opponent, just as they always do. But instead of seeing the things the prepared for, they were caught off guard by the way New Orleans defended throughout its 28-14 victory.

“Two-man, you’re usually getting inside leverage, and the out routes are easier,” Humphries told reporters after the game. “They were disguising some coverages that it was hard for me to tell what it was.”

Humphries was right to be surprised. Forget about the leverage for a minute. New Orleans doesn’t play a lot of Cover-2 man looks. Outside of an occasional snap here or there, the only time it showed up with any consistency during a game was when the Saints used it for four snaps against Vikings. The Saints deployed it for five passing plays Sunday, which isn’t a mind-blowing number, but it is only the second time this year the look has been part of the plan.

Even going back to last year, the only time New Orleans exceeded that number was when it used the coverage seven times against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints further kept Tampa Bay off-balance by using seven Cover 2 zone looks, which is about as high as that number gets for this team except for a Week 7 game against Baltimore when it was a primary coverage for the defense.

So, while playing with two deep safeties caught Tampa Bay off guard, the leverage, which forced stuff inside, also caused some issues.

One snap during the first quarter illustrated what Humphries was talking about when Marshon Lattimore's leverage disrupted the timing of a Mike Evans' out route. Jameis Winston had to look off of Evans and threw an incomplete pass to Humphries over the middle.

Lattimore and cornerback Eli Apple used the same technique on an incomplete pass to Chris Godwin during the fourth quarter while operating out of a Cover-2 man look.

But it wasn’t just those few coverage looks or the leverage used. The New Orleans cornerbacks dominated this game. They protected the boundaries and forced Winston to come inside with his throws, regardless of the leverage.

The Tampa Bay quarterback only attempted six passes outside the numbers, completing two. Much of that success rate had to do with Apple, who easily played the best game of tenure with New Orleans.

The Buccaneers set out looking to test Apple early in this game by taking some deep shots on him after seeing the cornerback give up a couple catches to Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup last week. Apple had no issues. He was targeted seven times while in coverage of Godwin and did not surrender a single catch. The only reception Apple allowed was to Mike Evans late in the game while in prevent defense. The play hardly even counts.

Marshon Lattimore also played a game worthy of praise. After having a rough performance against Evans in Week 1, the cornerback bounced back and did a good job of shutting the receiver down. Evans caught a 36-yard pass on Lattimore to start the game, but only added one more reception with the cornerback in coverage the rest of the way. Lattimore continues to round into form.

The smothering coverage enticed Winston to tuck the ball and run a handful of times, which caused issues. The overall approach of rushing Winston wasn't poor. Three of his runs were the result of missed tackles, though New Orleans did do a better job of keeping him contained to the pocket during the second half.

The Saints also kept Tampa Bay guessing by often dropping defensive linemen into coverage. Cam Jordan had an impressive rep covering an underneath route, and Sheldon Rankins put himself in position to nearly intercept a pass. Several other defensive linemen also dropped back at various points in the game. The wrinkle often draws the ire of fans, but it worked and played a role in the overall success of the defense this week.

The secondary is starting to have more good games than bad games. There are still consistency issues that need to be cleaned up, but this group is playing well more often than not. The defense just needs to maintain the momentum down the stretch.