The Saints are preparing as if Trey Hendrickson will have to play some snaps this week against the Los Angeles Rams.
The second-year player is expected to be active and play a role this week with rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport battling a toe injury. While losing Davenport, who has four sacks this season, is going to hurt, the team is confident Hendrickson will be able to fill his role.
“People forget he was able to get after the passer last year,” defensive end Alex Okafor said. “I don’t think we’re going to miss a beat. That’s no disrespect to Marcus; we’re just so deep in that in that room that we’re confident.”
Hendrickson has been inactive most weeks this season. He played 14 snaps against Tampa Bay but hasn’t seen the field since. He appeared in 12 games last year as a rookie and finished with two sacks.
Okafor, who will likely get start and share snaps with the second-year player, said Hendrickson has been doing well in practice and shouldn’t have any issues stepping up this week.
“Week in and week out, he’s practicing like he’s preparing to play,” Okafor said. “Whenever his number got called this week he didn’t have to do anything special; he didn’t have to get mentally prepared because he’s been getting ready for this season.”