Now the real games begin.

No more resting any starters like the Saints did Sunday.

No more "we'll do better next week."

It's win or go home now.

A season that started with 32 NFL teams chasing a Super Bowl dream has dwindled down to 12.

The New Orleans Saints are one of those dozen.

The Saints, who closed out the regular season Sunday with a lackluster 33-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, now begin the real quest to get to Atlanta.

The Saints return to the Dome on either Jan. 12 or 13 to begin the playoffs in search of their second trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.

Who and when they play won't be determined for another seven days, after the first round of the playoffs is completed.

The Saints, who finished the regular season with a 13-3 record to earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, await the winners of the first-round games.

But they will play either the Dallas Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks or the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Eagles beat the Chicago Bears in the first round, the Saints will host the Eagles. If not, the Saints get the winner between the Cowboys and the Seahawks.

Two of those games would be rematches from the regular season: The Saints thumped the Eagles 48-7 on Nov. 18 in the Superdome. Eleven days later, the Saints lost to the Cowboys 13-10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Saints haven't played the Seahawks since the 2016 season.

Can't see video below? Click here.

For those members of the Who Dat Nation who believe that history repeats itself, Sunday's loss just might be a sign of good things to come.

During the 2009 season, when the Saints won the Super Bowl, their three losses came against Tampa Bay, Dallas and Carolina.

New Orleans lost to those same three teams this season and finished with the identical 13-3 record from nine years ago.

With two more wins, the Saints will head to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, which will be played Feb. 3 in the stadium with the name similar to their own: Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Saints are hoping Sunday's loss to Carolina will help the team refocus.

As far as the big picture, Sunday's game didn't mean anything. The Saints had already assured every playoff game would be in the Dome after last week's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's why players like Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara didn't even dress out.

But that didn't take away from the disappointment of losing a game the Saints trailed 23-0 at halftime and 30-0 at the end of the third quarter.

“I guess it’s good to have that (sour) taste in your mouth and get back on track,” said Saints receiver Michael Thomas. "Now we need to start focusing on the playoffs."

The Saints know all too well that there are no second chances in the playoffs. They know that every play, every second counts. They learned that lesson the hard way in the divisional round of the playoffs in January when they looked to be on their way to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings before losing on the final play of the game.

Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who made his first start on Sunday in replacing the resting Brees, was playing with the Vikings then.

Now Bridgewater is a Saint, and he has seen how hungry his new team is.

"From the moment I arrived here, the energy is different," Bridgewater said. "This is a team that knows what it feels like to be so close and watch it go down the drain. This year, the guys were aware of what happened last year and they knew 'hey, we were right there. It was right in the palms of our hands and we let it slip away.' So they have been playing with so much confidence and swagger."

Taysom Hill, who scored one of the Saints' two touchdowns Sunday, is expecting the team to build off Sunday's loss.

"We're going to take this opportunity to get better," Hill said. "I don’t know how coach is going to handle the situation, but the season starts over. We’ve got the No. 1 seed, and we’re looking forward to the playoffs.”