The last time Drew Brees threw for less than 150 yards in a game, he bounced back in a big way.

The year was 2013 when Brees completed 23 of 38 passes for 147 yards in a 34-7 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He followed that up the next week by completing 30 of 42 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Brees comes into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams coming off a 120 yard passing performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's the second fewest yards Brees has ever thrown for in a Saints' uniform.

The only time he threw for less than that was in December of 2006 against the Carolina Panthers in a game he barely played in because the Saints had already clinched the division.

The Saints lost that game 31-21 on a day when Brees threw just five passes (completing four) for 46 yards. Backup Jamie Martin got most of the snaps that day, completing 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards.

On Sunday, thanks in part to two huge plays by the defense, the Saints found a way to win on a day when Brees didn't put up big numbers. He completed 18 of 23 passes and one touchdown in the win.

But for Brees, the only stat that mattered was getting the W.

"I felt like the direction that game was going, especially once we got to the second half, was very much ball control," Brees said on Wednesday. "At that point, you're not keeping track of anything other than just getting first downs. And I felt like we did that very methodically. We controlled the ball. We possessed the ball. We were able to wear them down a little bit just with that complement of the run game and the short passing game. We were just taking what they were giving us and felt like it worked effectively. The stats may not have reflected it you know, but it got the job done.”

It was just the fourth time Brees has thrown for less than 150 yards in a game as a Saint.The week before that Carolina game in 2006, he threw for 133 yards on the road against the New York Giants in a game the Saints won 30-7.

Prior to his arrival in New Orleans, he had 12 games with the San Diego Chargers where he threw for less than 150 yards.

More motivation for P.J. Williams

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams wasn't available to the media on Wednesday when he was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

But he was around Thursday to talk about his honor.

"I'm definitely happy," Williams said. "It's a great accomplishment. It's a good thing, especially when I didn't feel like I played my best game. I feel like it's definitely motivation for me to do that again and play better."