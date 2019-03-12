The Saints made their first big splash in the NFL free agency pool Tuesday with a new face at running back.

Latavius Murray, a 6-foot-3 bruiser, agreed to a four-year deal with the Saints, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray, who played at Central Florida, spent two seasons with Minnesota and three seasons with Oakland. His most productive year came in 2015 with the Raiders when he ran for 1,066 yards.

Murray ran for 12 touchdowns in 2016.

The deal comes as longtime Saints running back Mark Ingram is a free agent, likely signalling the 29-year-old will head elsewhere for the first time in his NFL career.

Ingram has played eight seasons in New Orleans after being selected No. 28 overall in the 2011 draft.

The Murray signing comes amid a flurry of free agency moves throughout the NFL. The Saints signed linebacker Craig Robertson and special teams ace Chris Banjo to contract extensions on Monday.

More recently reports have surfaced that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to re-sign with the Saints, despite a bigger offer from the Miami Dolphins.

