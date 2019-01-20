The Saints will be without Ben Watson and Keith Kirkwood for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Watson is battling appendicitis. He attempted to practice on Friday but was ultimately deemed unready to play. He was on the field before the game, which could be a good sign for his health moving forward.

Kirkwood was ruled out on Friday due to a calf injury.

New Orleans also made Manti Te'o, running back Dwayne Washington, offensive linemen Will Clapp and Derek Newton and defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker inactive.

Walker signed with the Saints earlier this week after Sheldon Rankins suffered an Achilles injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Los Angeles deactivated running back Justin Davis, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, defensive back Darious Williams and linebacker Trevon Young.