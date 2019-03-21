Mario Edwards, who signed with the Saints on Friday.
Edwards played last season with the New York Giants after playing his first three seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.
He signed a 2-year deal with the Saints. It includes a $950,000 signing bonus, which is the only guarantee.
Here is the breakdown on the rest of his contract.
2019
$935, 000 (base salary)
$50,000 workout
Up to $816,00 in sacks incentives
2020
$2.259M (base salary)
$50,000 workout
$250,000 roster bonus (due on fifth day of 2020 league year)