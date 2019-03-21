Raiders Football
Buy Now

Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC

 Jeff Chiu

Mario Edwards, who signed with the Saints on Friday.

Edwards played last season with the New York Giants after playing his first three seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

He signed a 2-year deal with the Saints. It includes a $950,000 signing bonus, which is the only guarantee.

Here is the breakdown on the rest of his contract.

2019

$935, 000 (base salary)

$50,000 workout

Up to $816,00 in sacks incentives

2020

$2.259M (base salary)

$50,000 workout

$250,000 roster bonus (due on fifth day of 2020 league year)

Mario Edwards Jr. on signing with Saints: 'This was the best fit for me'

Report: Veteran TE Jared Cook expected to sign with Saints after career season

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter, @rwalkeradvocate.

View comments