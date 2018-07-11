For the first time since 2010, more than one NFL team dipped its toe into the waters of the NFL's supplemental draft, the annual option for players whose circumstances changed after the deadline to enter the initial draft.
But the New Orleans Saints weren't one of the teams to take the leap.
The New York Giants used a third-round pick to select Western Michigan cornerback Sam Neal, and the Washington Redskins spent a sixth-rounder on Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander.
Neal is the highest player taken in the supplemental draft since Cleveland used a second-round pick to take Josh Gordon in 2012. When a team makes a pick in the supplemental draft, it forfeits the pick in the round designated in the next full NFL draft.
With its first-round pick in 2019 already gone due to a draft-day trade for Marcus Davenport, New Orleans stayed silent.
Not that a lack of action from the Saints is out of the ordinary. New Orleans has made only one pick in the supplemental draft in its entire franchise history; the Saints used a first-rounder on quarterback Dave Wilson in 1981.