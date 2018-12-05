Former Saints cornerback De'Vante Harris, signed by Tampa Bay in August, earned his first start with the Buccaneers on Sunday in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Harris recorded three tackles and three pass break ups in the 24-17 victory.

"The thing he really does is he knows how to compete," said Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter. "He's not afraid of the moment and doesn't matter who he is playing against. The fact that he's been in this division before, he knows how good all these quarterbacks are. He just went out there and really competed hard and had some production and some really nice plays."

Harris played with the Saints in 2016 and 2017, but was waived before the start of this season before being picked up by Tampa Bay.

He was placed on injured reserve after a hamstring injury, but was brought back due to numerous injuries in the secondary. He got the start on Sunday, replacing Brent Grimes who was out with a knee injury.

"The thing about De' Vante is he's played before so it's not too big for him," Koetter said.

Can't see video below? Click here.