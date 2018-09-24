Saints Falcons Football

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) tries to stop Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. Coleman scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ORG XMIT: GAMS133

 David Goldman

ATLANTA — The New Orleans Saints spent the entirety of training camp and the first two games of the regular season trying to figure out the right mix at linebacker. 

From a group of four linebackers that included Demario Davis, A.J. Klein, Alex Anzalone and Manti Te'o, the Saints mixed and matched, shifting responsibilities and playing time around. 

Klein and Davis might have grabbed the position by the horns against Atlanta, although a knee injury to Te'o essentially cleared the deck for a streamlined rotation. 

Both Klein and Davis played all 68 snaps on defense against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Anzalone playing just 13 in a supporting role. 

Davis led the Saints with eight tackles, and Klein was a disruptor at the line of scrimmage, posting three tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a pass defended and coming up with the big hit on Matt Ryan to force an incompletion at the end of regulation. 

With that in mind, here's a look at a few more observations from Sunday's playing-time breakdown. 

  • Although it might have felt like Taysom Hill was on the field for half the offensive snaps, the backup quarterback/Wildcat quarterback/wingback took just five as the Saints continue to expand his package of plays.
  • New Orleans talked about spreading the work around with Mark Ingram out, but it's clear now that the Saints are just going to lean on Alvin Kamara, who played 67 snaps against Atlanta. Backup Jonathan Williams (9 snaps) took the lead over Mike Gillislee (4).
  • Cameron Meredith got a significant workload in his first game back. Meredith played 34 snaps at wide receiver, ahead of both Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr.
  • New Orleans might have used more run-heavy sets on Sunday. At tight end, Benjamin Watson took four fewer snaps than Josh Hill, the first time Hill has gotten more playing time than Watson this season. 
  • Newly-signed nose tackle Jay Bromley made a significant impact in a small workload, picking up four tackles in just 12 plays in his Saints debut. 
  • Vonn Bell is the clear leader at strong safety ahead of Kurt Coleman. For the second consecutive week, Bell's workload rose as Coleman's dropped.
  • Special-teams leaders: Taysom Hill 29, Craig Robertson 29, Chris Banjo 25, Vince Biegel 25, Justin Hardee 25, J.T. Gray 25. 

Saints 2018 Snap Counts

Table: INJ = injured; INA = inactive; X = not on 53-man roster

QuarterbackTBCLEATLTOTALPCT
Drew Brees646679209100%
Taysom Hill10562.9%
      
Running backs     
Alvin Kamara52516717081.3%
Mike Gillislee794209.6%
Jonathan Williams369188.6%
      
Wide receivers     
Michael Thomas61587519492.8%
Ted Ginn Jr.50305213263.2%
Austin Carr4332138842.1%
Tre'Quan Smith1222266028.7%
Cameron MeredithINAINA343416.3%
Tommylee Lewis50INJ52.4%
      
Tight ends/fullbacks    
Benjamin Watson51544515071.8%
Josh Hill24394911253.6%
Zach Line1122124521.5%
      
Offensive line     
Terron Armstead646679209100%
Andrus PeatINJ60INJ6028.7%
Max Unger 646679209100%
Larry Warford646679209100%
Ryan Ramczyk646679209100%
Josh LeRibeus6467914971.3%
Jermon BushrodX64104.8%
Total646679209100%
      
Defensive line     
Cameron Jordan60606218292.9%
Tyeler Davison 52INJINJ5226.5%
Sheldon Rankins425052196100%
David Onyemata38424112161.7%
Alex Okafor37394412061.2%
Marcus Davenport2323348040.8%
Trey Hendrickson14INAINA147.1%
Taylor StallworthINA26275327.0%
Jay BromleyXX12126.1%
Mitchell LoewenINA4INA42.0%
      
Linebackers     
Demario Davis66426817689.8%
Alex Anzalone3423137035.7%
Manti Te'o2735INJ6231.6%
A.J. Klein25486814171.9%
      
Cornerbacks     
Marshon Lattimore65616819499.0%
Ken Crawley64614216785.2%
Patrick Robinson46412311056.1%
P.J. WilliamsINA2505226.5%
      
Safeties     
Marcus Williams666268196100%
Kurt Coleman3723228241.8%
Vonn Bell30405412463.3%
Totals666268196100%

Follow Joel A. Erickson on Twitter, @JoelAErickson.

View comments