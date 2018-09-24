ATLANTA — The New Orleans Saints spent the entirety of training camp and the first two games of the regular season trying to figure out the right mix at linebacker.
From a group of four linebackers that included Demario Davis, A.J. Klein, Alex Anzalone and Manti Te'o, the Saints mixed and matched, shifting responsibilities and playing time around.
Klein and Davis might have grabbed the position by the horns against Atlanta, although a knee injury to Te'o essentially cleared the deck for a streamlined rotation.
Both Klein and Davis played all 68 snaps on defense against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with Anzalone playing just 13 in a supporting role.
Davis led the Saints with eight tackles, and Klein was a disruptor at the line of scrimmage, posting three tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a pass defended and coming up with the big hit on Matt Ryan to force an incompletion at the end of regulation.
With that in mind, here's a look at a few more observations from Sunday's playing-time breakdown.
- Although it might have felt like Taysom Hill was on the field for half the offensive snaps, the backup quarterback/Wildcat quarterback/wingback took just five as the Saints continue to expand his package of plays.
- New Orleans talked about spreading the work around with Mark Ingram out, but it's clear now that the Saints are just going to lean on Alvin Kamara, who played 67 snaps against Atlanta. Backup Jonathan Williams (9 snaps) took the lead over Mike Gillislee (4).
- Cameron Meredith got a significant workload in his first game back. Meredith played 34 snaps at wide receiver, ahead of both Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr.
- New Orleans might have used more run-heavy sets on Sunday. At tight end, Benjamin Watson took four fewer snaps than Josh Hill, the first time Hill has gotten more playing time than Watson this season.
- Newly-signed nose tackle Jay Bromley made a significant impact in a small workload, picking up four tackles in just 12 plays in his Saints debut.
- Vonn Bell is the clear leader at strong safety ahead of Kurt Coleman. For the second consecutive week, Bell's workload rose as Coleman's dropped.
- Special-teams leaders: Taysom Hill 29, Craig Robertson 29, Chris Banjo 25, Vince Biegel 25, Justin Hardee 25, J.T. Gray 25.
Saints 2018 Snap Counts
Table: INJ = injured; INA = inactive; X = not on 53-man roster
|Quarterback
|TB
|CLE
|ATL
|TOTAL
|PCT
|Drew Brees
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Taysom Hill
|1
|0
|5
|6
|2.9%
|Running backs
|Alvin Kamara
|52
|51
|67
|170
|81.3%
|Mike Gillislee
|7
|9
|4
|20
|9.6%
|Jonathan Williams
|3
|6
|9
|18
|8.6%
|Wide receivers
|Michael Thomas
|61
|58
|75
|194
|92.8%
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|50
|30
|52
|132
|63.2%
|Austin Carr
|43
|32
|13
|88
|42.1%
|Tre'Quan Smith
|12
|22
|26
|60
|28.7%
|Cameron Meredith
|INA
|INA
|34
|34
|16.3%
|Tommylee Lewis
|5
|0
|INJ
|5
|2.4%
|Tight ends/fullbacks
|Benjamin Watson
|51
|54
|45
|150
|71.8%
|Josh Hill
|24
|39
|49
|112
|53.6%
|Zach Line
|11
|22
|12
|45
|21.5%
|Offensive line
|Terron Armstead
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Andrus Peat
|INJ
|60
|INJ
|60
|28.7%
|Max Unger
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Larry Warford
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Ryan Ramczyk
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Josh LeRibeus
|64
|6
|79
|149
|71.3%
|Jermon Bushrod
|X
|6
|4
|10
|4.8%
|Total
|64
|66
|79
|209
|100%
|Defensive line
|Cameron Jordan
|60
|60
|62
|182
|92.9%
|Tyeler Davison
|52
|INJ
|INJ
|52
|26.5%
|Sheldon Rankins
|42
|50
|52
|196
|100%
|David Onyemata
|38
|42
|41
|121
|61.7%
|Alex Okafor
|37
|39
|44
|120
|61.2%
|Marcus Davenport
|23
|23
|34
|80
|40.8%
|Trey Hendrickson
|14
|INA
|INA
|14
|7.1%
|Taylor Stallworth
|INA
|26
|27
|53
|27.0%
|Jay Bromley
|X
|X
|12
|12
|6.1%
|Mitchell Loewen
|INA
|4
|INA
|4
|2.0%
|Linebackers
|Demario Davis
|66
|42
|68
|176
|89.8%
|Alex Anzalone
|34
|23
|13
|70
|35.7%
|Manti Te'o
|27
|35
|INJ
|62
|31.6%
|A.J. Klein
|25
|48
|68
|141
|71.9%
|Cornerbacks
|Marshon Lattimore
|65
|61
|68
|194
|99.0%
|Ken Crawley
|64
|61
|42
|167
|85.2%
|Patrick Robinson
|46
|41
|23
|110
|56.1%
|P.J. Williams
|INA
|2
|50
|52
|26.5%
|Safeties
|Marcus Williams
|66
|62
|68
|196
|100%
|Kurt Coleman
|37
|23
|22
|82
|41.8%
|Vonn Bell
|30
|40
|54
|124
|63.3%
|Totals
|66
|62
|68
|196
|100%