The only person happier about the return of Mark Ingram than Alvin Kamara might be Mark Ingram himself.

Kamara has been talking about Ingram's return since the moment he got off the field after the Saints beat New York on Sunday, and he's ready to resume the 1-2 punch that steamrolled its way through the NFL last season.

After four weeks of carrying the load alone, Kamara has his running mate back.

"I'm happy to have him back, he's ready to be back," Kamara said. "I've been talking to him since he's been gone, and he's itching to get out there."

Ingram has only been gone for four weeks, but for Kamara, it felt like an eternity. Kamara developed a special relationship with Ingram during his rookie season, and the first four weeks of this season felt strange.

Everything's back to normal now.

"Nothing changed," Kamara said. "He sat down in the meeting room on Thursday, and it was back to a regular schedule."