The plan wasn't to write about Marcus Williams for the second time in two weeks.
But Williams has made it pretty difficult not to.
Through nine practices — the midway point of the 18 training camp sessions scheduled for Metairie — Williams has been the MVP so far.
At least according to these eyes.
This time a week ago, it was rookie Tre'Quan Smith in the lead, making one highlight play after another to start camp. And yes, the third-round draft pick out of Central Florida has been impressive.
But it's Williams who has made the biggest splash. There have been times when it seemed like there has been more than one person wearing jersey No. 43. But no, that's just Williams ball-hawking skills every day in practice.
His latest big moment came Saturday when he intercepted a Drew Brees' pass in the end zone.
His play in camp, coupled with his solid rookie season (minus that one play Williams is putting behind him) garnered some high praise from Brees.
"There are teams you play against where you get away with staring it down for a little longer, but I compare him just as you look at guys in history, like, you know if you ever played against Ed Reed, right? You had to do a great job of looking off and trying to get him leaning one way and you'd throw a ball and be like 'How did he get there? Where did he come from?' "
Let's be clear.
Brees wasn't calling Marcus Williams the next Reed.
Heck, there may not ever be another Reed, one of the greatest safeties in NFL history who will certainly be getting his gold jacket in Canton, Ohio, this time next year.
But Brees was saying Williams has that same sideline-to-sideline range that quarterbacks fear.
Williams' rookie numbers are comparable to some of the greats at his position.
Reed, who played at Destrehan High School and was a first-round draft pick out of the University of Miami by the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, played in 16 game and recorded 85 tackles and five interceptions in his first season.
Williams, a second round pick out of Utah, played one less game as a rookie and finished with 70 tackles and four interceptions. He led all rookie safeties in interceptions and was second among all rookies at his position in tackles and passes defended. He was the only rookie to record an interception in the playoffs.
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Brian Dawkins, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, had similar stats, recording 53 tackles and three interceptions as a rookie in 1996, the year Williams was born.
Sean Payton was an assistant for the Eagles when Dawkins played there and said one of his best attributes was that he "loved to compete."
That's a trait Williams has shown too.
"Continuing to take his game to another level," Brees said. "I really love everything about him as a teammate and as young player who is hungry to be great."
How great can Williams be?
That remains to be seen.
But through the first half of training camp, he's been the MVP.