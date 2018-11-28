The speech typically lasts no more than 30 seconds.

Sometimes Drew Brees knows what it will be when he wakes up on gameday.

Other times, it doesn't hit him until he's on his way to the stadium.

But 45 minutes before kickoff, he's ready to deliver it, like a Baptist preacher on a Sunday morning.

The middle of the huddle is his pulpit.

His teammates are the congregation, gathered around to hear their leader deliver the message to help push them through the next 60 minutes.

"It's unreal to hear it," defensive end Alex Okafor said. "Everybody knows about it. But when you get to experience it, it's surreal. Not many quarterbacks give a speech like he does. And if they do, it's not motivating. Anytime you hear it, it puts fire in your eyes. It makes it special that your leader, your captain, the best player on your team is giving that speech. It takes you to another level."

Brees' pregame speech is the most-viewed video on the team's social media sites every single week, generating huge numbers — much like No. 9 has done throughout his 18-year NFL career.

He's been doing the pregame speech for 11 seasons now.

Former Saints receiver Joe Horn had the role when Brees arrived in 2006.

When Horn left in 2007, the Saints tried different things. But nothing stuck.

In 2008, Brees took over.

"It's not usually something I would do, not really even my personality," Brees said. "So I had to step out of my comfort zone a little bit because I thought it was something that was needed. I'm for whatever gets our team ready to play, play at a high level, gets us fired up."

Brees has been at it ever since.

The speech is often seen on NFL television promotions, especially before a Saints game. It became even more popular in recent years because of social media.

"I would always say, 'I bet it's crazy to actually be in that huddle,' and now I'm actually in it," defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. "Drew always knows exactly what to say for every game, for every situation to get guys in that right frame of mind before you go out to battle."

But where does Brees get the inspiration from?

That varies from year to year.

In 2008, his speeches were inspired by the movie "300" — except he flipped the script from "This is Sparta" to "This is New Orleans."

The next year, the inspiration came from a trip Brees took to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on a USO tour.

He was invited to run with the Marines one morning and borrowed a chant from the cadences he heard on that jog.

"One, two, win for you. Three, four, win some more."

And boy, did that message work.

The Saints won Super Bowl XLIV that season.

"Ever since then, it's based on something," Brees said. "Based on a movie. Based on a song. A book. A poem. All kinds of stuff. But I always tweak it to make it our own."

During the playoffs last season, it was based on lessons he learned from his grandfather, who died in December.

For last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the message was inspired by something the team heard in chapel about remembering who you are as a child of Christ.

Brees had his own take on that message.

"Remember who we are! Remember who we are! Remember why we play! Remember who we play for! Do your best! One play at a time! Play for the man next to you! Let's go get a win!"

The Saints won, claiming their 10th in a row.

Rankins looks forward to the message every week.

"The beauty of it is that it's never the same," Rankins said. "That says a lot. This is my third year, and he always has a different message to convey. It's never too much. Never not enough. It's always just what you need to hear before you go to battle."

Linebacker Demario Davis is in his seventh season in the NFL but his first with the Saints. A chance to play with Brees is a big part of the reason Davis came to New Orleans in the first place. Now he's getting his first taste of Brees' pregame speeches.

"It's always right on time," Davis said. "He always says something in the moment and that needs to be said. It gets you locked in. There's so much respect around him and the way he prepares and the intensity he plays the game with. So you want to be on his level. But really, he could get in there and say 'Go Saints Go,' and cats are going to be ready to go play for him."

Brees' next speech comes Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys as Brees returns to his home state. It could be the final time he ever plays a game in Texas, the final time he plays against the team he grew up rooting for. (The earliest the Saints could possibly play the Cowboys again in the regular season in Dallas is in 2020.)

"I remember waking up every Sunday morning and watching the Cowboys after church," Brees said. "That was a big deal growing up. That was obviously a heyday for them with (Troy) Aikman and the boys. I played a state championship game in the old Texas Stadium. There's a little something to it. I mean, just a level of pride being from the state of Texas, having played football in the state of Texas, and then going back and playing the Cowboys.”

So this game is a special one for Brees. His pregame speech will likely be as passionate as ever.

So expect Saints rookie receiver Keith Kirkwood to do just what he's always done when it comes time for the speech.

"I get as far into the huddle as I can, because its motivating," Kirkwood said. "Just to finally be in that huddle with somebody who is going to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is special. He's the leader of the pack. It's amazing to hear his energy and his passion. Everybody feels it."